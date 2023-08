Voices of Youth: Investigating gender inequalities in sports

Raise your voice! Speaking out on social media platforms and in person is the route to a better world. Informing friends, family, and co-workers on what's happening not only draws people's attention, but it can also persuade people to change their views.

Support women's sports! Volunteering and starting a fundraiser can be a great way to donate money to women's sports organizations. The money can help decrease the 40% gap between women’s and men’s sports funding. You can also spread awareness and show your support by attending peaceful marches and protests.

Be a role model! Being a role model helps the next generation to grow up with fewer stereotypes than the previous generation. You can become a great role model by staying persistent in your sport, encouraging schools to give girls equal access to sports, and by showing others that women can be just as knowledgeable.

Nia Stewart is a rising 9th grader at Renaissance High School.



Photo courtesy of Nia Stewart.



Concentrate staffer Jaishree Drepaul served as Nia's mentor on this project.



