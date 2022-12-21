Voices of Youth: Photography on litter and community pride in Ypsilanti

This is one way that litter grows throughout Ypsi. The wind blows the trash through town. Sadly people don't usually notice their trash can being knocked over until it's too late.

This was taken right next to the water tower. Unsurprisingly, anyone driving by does not seem to care much about it. It makes me feel as if people don't contribute to picking up already wild trash.

When I look at this photo, it makes me wonder: some people care about the world, but what about the town?

This picture was taken behind Ypsilanti Community High School's admin building. It only makes me more curious about how much Ypsilanti residents worry about representing their town well.