Washtenaw County health professionals anticipate "devastating" effects of Medicaid and Medicare cuts

Drew Saunders is a freelance business and environmental journalist who grew up bouncing between Whitmore Lake and Ann Arbor. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in journalism from Eastern Michigan University, he got his Master of Science from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He received an award for environmental journalism from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2025 for a story entitled “Detroit Underwater.”