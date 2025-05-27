Westside Art Hop to bring 30 artists to Ann Arbor neighborhood

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
Ann Arbor’s annual Westside Art Hop
will again bring a plethora of artists to vend their wares from yards and driveways in the city's West Side neighborhood on June 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and June 8 from noon-5 p.m.
C. Boyce Jensen, the event's social media manager, describes Art Hop as "a grassroots [event] that's halfway between an art walk and an art fair."
C. Boyce JensenArtist Bouchra Saidi at Westside Art Hop.
"You basically just go for a nice walk through the neighborhood and see lots and lots and lots of really cool art," says Jensen. "... Art Hop is an incredibly diverse mix of new and experienced artists alike."
While the event differs every year, Art Hop typically features work by painters, sculptors, jewelers, potters, and ceramic artists. Approximately 30 neighborhood homes will host artists' booths.
C. Boyce JensenArtist Aaron Hillebrand, known as Dirtbags and Champagne, vends out of a driveway at Westside Art Hop.
Jensen says this year’s Art Hop will also feature artistic mediums not seen at prior events, including work by the henna artist Sharin Azim.
The A2 Clay Crew, a ceramicists' group that operates out of Yourist Pottery Studio
in Ann Arbor, will exhibit work by members Deb Wood, Laila Chalati, Avery Phan, Elan Lange, and Jennifer MacLeod.
Meanwhile, the parking lot at Eberwhite Elementary School, 800 Soule Blvd. in Ann Arbor, will feature what Jensen describes as "a little tent city," featuring the work of eight artists, food trucks, and a rest area for visitors enjoying the Art Hop.
Jensen, who was hired as the event's social media manager after participating in their first Art Hop as an artist, also works in illustration and textiles.
"Being able to feel like I was involved in the art community of Ann Arbor for the first time ever was a really, really cool experience," they say. "... As a newer artist, breaking into a local art scene can feel daunting. Art Hop provides a fun and accessible way for new artists to dip their toes into selling their work at fairs, as well as get insight from and create community with the many veteran art market vendors that also take part in the event."
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.