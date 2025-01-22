Ypsi country-rock band's lyrics deal with monsters, both fictional and real-life

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
Ypsilanti-based country-rock band Fangs and Twang
started out by playing songs about horror and sci-fi monsters, like "Loveless in Loch Ness" and "Frankenstein." But as the band has grown, its members have moved beyond classic monster themes to examine the monsters of modern society, offering lyrics with a deliberate duality.
"As the band has gone along, we’ve expanded what’s in the scope of what we cover," says Fangs and Twang guitarist and vocalist Andy Benes. "As a songwriter, one thing I always like to do is have multiple layers going on about what the lyrical content of the song could mean."
Benes says the band leaned into that kind of layered songwriting in its latest album, 2023's "You Monster."
Fangs and Twang will showcase tunes from that record as the band returns to North Star Lounge
, 301 N. Fifth Ave. in Ann Arbor, on Feb. 8. Promotional text for the show describes Fangs and Twang as playing "high-energy" music that "aims at the monsters among us, including extreme political polarization, misinformation, and the breakdown of public discourse."
Fangs and Twang celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024, and the band has come a long way in that time. While Benes says the band started out "as a joke" after performing in local bands for several years, he and his bandmates have turned Fangs and Twang into their primary project. Benes says he and his bandmates have continued to weave deeper and more complex narratives into their signature mix of humor and country-rock storytelling.
"We thought, 'Wouldn’t it be funny to write country songs that have these monster themes?' but then it became a fun way to create music together," Benes says. "It’s been a really fun 10 years."
The upcoming show will not be the group’s first time performing at North Star, and Benes says the venue's size and vibe fit the band’s desire to create a unique, intimate experience for audiences. He also says North Star's audiences tend to give him and his bandmates more opportunities to perform songs they don't play as often as they determine and match the energy of the room.
"North Star is super intimate, so we try to keep things a little more chill but still bring our usual energy," Benes explains. "There’s nothing like a communal experience, ... whether it’s a huge stadium show or something small and intimate where everyone in the room is in sync, and this is one of those rooms where we can create that for people."
"We want people to laugh and have fun and enjoy these crazy ideas, but also be locked in musically," Benes says. "I want people to think that this was impressive musically, but also have a great time because of the energy the band put out."
Photo courtesy of Fangs and Twang.
