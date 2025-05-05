Ypsi writer's play about Mexican-American concentration camp survivor reaches audiences across U.S.

This story is part of a series about arts and culture in Washtenaw County. It is made possible by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Destination Ann Arbor, Larry and Lucie Nisson, and the University Musical Society.
In his historical play "Undesirable Secrets," Ypsilanti-based playwright Rodolfo Alvarado
unearths a buried chapter of American history to shine light on the nation’s present-day political divides. By telling the true story of a Mexican-American World War II hero silenced by both his government and his upbringing, Alvarado confronts themes of trauma, identity, and unity that feel urgently relevant in today’s fractured America. Alvarado's play has been finding audiences across the United States, and a Michigan tour of the show is currently in the works.
Alvarado’s play centers on Anthony Acevedo
, a U.S. Army medic who was imprisoned at the Berga an der Elster concentration camp, a sub-camp of the infamous Buchenwald camp, with a group of 150 other American POWs. After Berga’s liberation in April 1945, the U.S. government directed Acevedo and the other American soldiers to never discuss their horrific experience in the camp publicly or be court martialed and imprisoned. After 63 years, however, Acevedo brought his story to light when he donated diaries from his imprisonment to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and became the first Mexican-American to register as a concentration camp survivor.
"I would hope that after seeing this show, people will see that all of us Americans have given so much to this country, and that we need to stop looking at each other as individuals and instead look at each other as one," Alvarado says. "That would certainly be what Anthony would be saying."
Alvarado says he was immediately "hooked" after first reading Acevedo’s story. Although Acevedo died in February 2018, Alvarado contacted Acevedo’s children, Rebeca Acevedo-Carlin and Ernesto Acevedo, that same year to learn more. Through this connection, Alvarado learned about Acevedo’s upbringing by a physically and mentally abusive father, another traumatic experience Acevedo kept a secret for the majority of his life. Since then, Alvarado has been working closely with the Acevedo family and the Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation
, founded by Acevedo's children in their father’s memory, to develop "Undesirable Secrets" into a production that is true to Acevedo’s life and legacy.
"One of the primary reasons Anthony’s family wanted his story told was for others to find strength in his story," Alvarado says. "The hope is, as people walk away from the show, that they will reflect on their own lives, and that they can find strength and the courage to break their own silence if they were holding onto one."
While "Undesirable Secrets'" story comes directly from Acevedo’s life in his own words, Alvarado also feels that the play speaks to more than just a historical event. He says the inclusion of Acevedo’s personal life and his traumatic relationship with his father has provided some audience members with a desire to share their own secrets. Alvarado says audience members have approached him after performances to share personal and impactful moments in their lives that they never thought they would share with anyone. He hopes that this trend continues with future audiences, and that people will continue to see themselves in Acevedo’s life despite differences in their lived experiences.
"This show deals with the secrets we hold inside of ourselves and never tell others," Alvarado says. "The overall message is about breaking your silence, not waiting to tell others so they can learn from your experience, and how that can be very spiritually cleansing."
After "Undesirable Secrets" was met with what Alvarado describes as an "overwhelmingly positive" reception when he performed it in New Mexico and his home state of Texas, the show quickly made its way to Michigan. Performances have already taken place in Brighton and Plymouth, and Alvarado is currently working to bring the show to Detroit and Ypsilanti. While no dates are currently set, Alvarado says community partnerships he’s established with organizations like Ypsi’s Riverside Arts Center
will be a good starting point for the show’s eventual tour through Michigan.
"To me, there wasn’t a better place to go after my original hometown than to my adopted hometown here in Ypsi," Alvarado says. "We’re absolutely looking to go everywhere now."
"Undesirable Secrets" also recently found another new home outside of Michigan. New York City's United Solo theater company
has selected the play for inclusion in its 2025 season, with performance dates to be announced.
To learn more about Alvarado and his work, or to stay up to date on "Undesirable Secrets" coming to Ypsi, visit Alvarado’s website
. More information about the Acevedo family as well as the Anthony Acevedo Educational Foundation can be found here
.
"When you see this show and you hear Anthony talk about his upbringing along the way, then suddenly you can relate to him in all these other ways," Alvarado says. "I’m overwhelmed by the reaction that people have given me: that love is better than hate and it’s okay to tell your stories."
