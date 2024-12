What would it take to establish an Ypsi homeless shelter?

Doug Coombe Saprina Morris' children having lunch at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse daytime warming center.

Doug Coombe FedUp executive director Anna Taylor-McCants.

Doug Coombe Saprina Morris with her children Lizzianna, Deanna, Dontae, and Destiny at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse daytime warming center.

Doug Coombe Todd Crowley, Kieren Berres, and Maddy Tong of FedUp Ministries serving food at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse daytime warming center.

Doug Coombe Lindsay Calka.