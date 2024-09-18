Ann Arbor streets will stay closed on weekends this fall, welcoming pedestrians, music, and more

This fall, live music and pedestrians will continue to fill downtown Ann Arbor streets as the city's Main Street Area Association launches its new A2 Fall Streets
initiative.
Running until Oct. 27, the spin-off of the popular A2 Summer Streets event features live music and DJs, endless shopping opportunities, and a chance to sample some of the best food Ann Arbor has to offer. Organizers are inviting residents and visitors alike to come together for the weekly celebrations of the city's vibrant community, sportsmanship, and local pride. To facilitate the fun, the initiative will transform the city's downtown into a pedestrian-friendly area by closing downtown segments of Main, Washington, and Liberty streets.
"Last week we had hundreds of people out learning to line dance in the streets," says Ashley Schafer, executive director of the Main Street Area Association. "It was amazing to see so many people suddenly dance in sync together and we want to do it again."
Similar to A2 Summer Streets, there will be weekly street closures, beginning every Thursday at 4 p.m. until Sunday. Whenever the University of Michigan is slated to play home football games, Main Street will reopen on Saturdays at 7 a.m.
As Schafer and her colleagues wrapped up Summer Streets, they realized they could extend the initiative into the fall with a focus on local seasonal changes.
"The big seasonal change that most people know about is football," she says. "With Michigan coming off a national championship last year, the energy is high. Fall Streets is a great place for residents and visitors to socialize and celebrate."
She adds that events like Fall Streets are community-driven initiatives that provide an excellent opportunity to boost the local economy.
"Last Friday night, we had a lot of football fans from Texas come out. They said they were having fun and that everyone here is so nice," Schafer says. "That's important, because when visitors are welcomed by the community and they attend an event that leaves a lasting impression, they're going to want to come back."
Noting that chillier weather might give people pause to attend, Schafer offers some expert tips.
"Pop into a store and get a mead or cider. Maybe get a sweatshirt from a local shop or maybe sit down to warm food you wouldn't have tried before," she says. "And of course, we have incredible street performers, DJs, and live bands. Dancing is a great way to stay warm, even if it's 50 degrees outside."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.