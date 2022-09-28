a2Tech360 returns with week of events celebrating Ann Arbor tech

Tickets are still available for Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360
, which will be held Oct. 7-14. The annual, week-long celebration of local technology and innovation will be held virtually and in various locations throughout Ann Arbor.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be coming back together for what is going to be a fun, cool event with something for everyone," says Jenn Hayman, senior vice president of marketing, communication, and events for SPARK. "We've got a really good round-up of both SPARK-produced and partner events, and tickets are selling out in nearly every area."
This year's program boasts over 20 mostly free events including pitch competitions, a podcast, live music, panels, awards, and TED-style talks. While open to everyone in the community — including entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, businesses, academic institutions, and nonprofits – Hayman says the event, which has been held since 2017, will be especially valuable to job seekers.
"If you're interested in joining a new company, or learning about different industries that might be new to you, then you should definitely come out," she says. "There are so many different opportunities for networking at every single event. And we'll have people there discussing things from resume advice to how to apply for open positions."
SPARK is also encouraging local companies in the area to use a2Tech360 as a vehicle for getting teams to meet in person and bond through an experience that is both fun and informative.
"Companies can use the whole last Friday as an opportunity to get teams to meet together in person and connect," she says. "Have fun together learning about technology, visit some companies opening up their doors, and just enjoy a beautiful day in Ann Arbor."
Hayman also highly recommends that attendees not miss this year's Tech Talk
, which will take place on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St. in Ann Arbor. The event will feature inspiring TED-style talks by local technology visionaries who will share their journeys, trials and tribulations, and advice for success.
"I'm personally excited because we've got an incredible lineup of speakers this year who are really inspiring," Hayman says. "It's a great way to learn about really cool things and the people who set us apart as a leading tech hub in the United States."
Jaishree Drepaul is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.