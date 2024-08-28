a2Tech360 brings expanded week of tech events back to Ann Arbor, including new sustainability forum

Registration is now open for Ann Arbor SPARK
's a2Tech360
, a weeklong series of events celebrating local innovation, which will take place at various Washtenaw County venues Sept. 20-27.
"The best thing about it is that it attracts such a diverse mix of attendees. It's not just for people interested in tech," says Jenn Hayman, Ann Arbor SPARK's senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events. "The events are tailored to a variety of audiences, including entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, businesses, academic institutions, nonprofits, job seekers, and the general public."
She shares that this year's a2Tech360 celebration will be bigger than previous gatherings. Already on the lineup are eight core signature events produced by SPARK and 10 partner events, with two more events possibly being added in the near future.
One of the events Hayman is excited about is a new offering called the Sustainable Future Forum
, which will take place at 4M in Ann Arbor on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Attendees can expect to learn from local green tech innovators in Ann Arbor. The event will also honor awardees from the city of Ann Arbor's Green Business Challenge
.
"One of the big things that we're involved in with the city of Ann Arbor is the Green Business Challenge, and so we really wanted to put on this forum," Hayman says. "It's an opportunity to explore what are small-scale opportunities to build sustainability into your business practices – for everything from startups to established businesses, no matter what industry."
Hayman is also looking forward to this year's Tech Talk, which will take place at 4M on Sept. 24 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The popular event is a series of presentations, keynote speeches, and panel discussions featuring industry visionaries and experts.
"This year is going to be fun because we're really leaning hard into a theme of placemaking, talent, and the evolution of Ann Arbor, sort of dovetailing with the ... bicentennial of Ann Arbor," Hayman says. "And, like with all of our events, there's the opportunity to network and chat with the speakers after they get off the stage."
After Tech Talk, there will be a fireside chat with drinks, nibbles, and a discussion featuring speakers championing child care innovations in companies.
"It's a piece that SPARK has been involved in
, trying to help drive the conversations and find innovative solutions in [child care]," Hayman says. "We're going to really delve into the economic impact. What are some of the compelling stats? What are some things that are being done that are really helping in other communities?"
Hayman encourages anyone who is interested in attending or supporting a2Tech360 to explore the event's agenda
, and not to delay in signing up.
"Registration is up from last year already," she says. "We're already looking at some sold-out events."
