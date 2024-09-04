AAATA expands bus service hours and van share service area thanks to millage funds

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority
(AAATA) rolled out expanded bus service and FlexRide van share service on Aug. 25, giving Washtenaw County residents new options to get around the region.
Fixed bus routes now have extended service hours, running 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every weekday. On Saturdays and Sundays, transit users can now catch a bus every half hour instead of hourly.
"We’re now providing more service for people who go to work earlier or later in the day, and more options for people on the weekends," says Jeffrey Pfeifer, manager of public affairs and engagement for AAATA.
These service updates, which were funded by the 2022 transit millage passed by Washtenaw County voters, also include an expanded service area for the FlexRide shared van service
. FlexRide aims to improve connections to other transportation options and get people where they want to go outside of fixed bus routes.
"FlexRide is a hybrid on-demand service that supports outlying areas by connecting to fixed routes," Pfeifer says. "People can make a reservation up to 24 hours ahead of time or on-demand, and FlexRide will take them from point A to point B."
FlexRide-East includes Ypsilanti Township and the Ypsilanti Transit Center, and FlexRide-West serves Pittsfield Township, with direct connections to Meijer stores on Ann Arbor Saline Road and Carpenter Road. Rides cost $1 each way, and service is available late at night and on holidays.
"We’ll be increasing capacity over time and continuing to add to this service for our community," Pfeifer says.
To arrange a FlexRide trip, download the FlexRide app
on your mobile phone or call (734) 794-0377.
Jenny Rose Ryan (she/they) is a writer, editor, and communications consultant who has more than 20 years of experience sharing complicated and compelling stories. She is based in Ypsilanti.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
