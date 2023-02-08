Ann Arbor District Library to host inaugural fiber arts expo

The Ann Arbor District Library
's (AADL) downtown branch will host its first Ann Arbor Fiber Arts Expo on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free convention will feature several fiber artists, both local and from elsewhere in Michigan, as well as a variety of programs and classes fit for both fiber arts newcomers and professionals.
Fiber arts encompasses a broad range of artistic disciplines, all involving working with either natural or synthetic fibers.
"There are so many individuals working in fiber arts, whether it be tapestry, knitting, crochet, or just making pom-poms for fun," says event organizer and AADL Library Technician Christopher Becker. "I have seen mind-blowing pieces. It’s going to be big and a lot of fun, and we’re really excited about it."
Becker hopes the convention will inspire attendees to try out a new artistic medium in a "friendly and welcoming environment." Attendees can expect a full schedule that can be both educational and fun for the whole family. Programs will vary from creating jellyfish friendship bracelets to talks featuring Ann Arbor local fiber artists and authors Jillian Moreno
and Drew Hill
.
"We’re combining a popular format at the library, which is large lobby events, with this idea of having lots of concurrent programming," explains Becker, who had the idea for AAFAX after attending Penguicon
, a science-fiction and coding convention in Southfield, which also features artists working in all media.
Becker hopes the event will become an annual mainstay at the library, especially given what he describes as Ann Arbor's "rich, varied, and creative" fiber arts community.
"It’s a very warm community full of people who are happy to help," he says.
A full schedule and vendor list for AAFAX can be found on the AADL website at aadl.org/aafax
.
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Art courtesy of AADL.