Ann Arbor District Library to offer downtown retail spaces with rents as low as $150/month

This summer, the Ann Arbor District Library
's (AADL) Downtown Library will establish three rentable retail suites designed to give small businesses and startups a low-cost, high-visibility space in one of the city’s most visited public buildings.
Applications for these spaces, dubbed Lobby Shops, will open on June 1. Each suite will be available for a six-month lease with an option to renew for another six months. Monthly rent ranges from $100 to $250, depending on the size of the space. The suites range from 190 square feet to 504 square feet. They offer a rare opportunity for local business owners to establish a physical presence without the high costs typically associated with downtown Ann Arbor retail.
“The idea of offering space for small shops at the Downtown Library has been discussed for years, but the right opportunity never presented itself,” says Richard Retyi, AADL’s communications and marketing manager.
The Lobby Shops will occupy space formerly occupied by the Friends of AADL book shop, which recently moved to 265 Parkland Plaza in Ann Arbor. Retyi says the newly vacated space was "perfect" for the Lobby Shops concept.
Last fiscal year, the Downtown Library saw over 462,000 visitors, more than any other building downtown except Michigan Stadium. That kind of exposure can be vital for entrepreneurs looking to build brand awareness and connect with the Ann Arbor community.
“The library loves to make things happen that might not otherwise have happened,” Retyi says. “Offering low-cost retail space to someone trying to get a business off the ground in one of the busiest buildings in all of downtown definitely qualifies.”
AADL is encouraging creative, diverse proposals from prospective Lobby Shop tenants ranging from artists and makers to food vendors and service-based businesses. The goal is to create a community-centered shopping experience in the library’s lobby.
Interested business owners can find full details, including suite layouts and leasing guidelines, here
. For questions, contact Jodene Poirier at poirierj@aadl.org or call 734-327-8311.
