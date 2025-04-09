Ann Arbor launches new concierge service for residents considering heat pumps

The Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations has announced the launch of A2ZERO Heat Pump Concierge
, a free online tool that provides customized options for residents to switch from gas furnaces to electric heat pumps. Heat pumps are an energy-efficient way to warm or cool a house by transferring, rather than generating, heat.
Created in collaboration with Pearl Edison
, residents can type in their home's details to get a list of heat pump system design options. The user-friendly process takes approximately five minutes. Residents can also learn how to access local rebates and incentives that could amount to $20,000 or more.
"What we've been hearing from residents for years now is that they want to make the switch, but they can't afford it," says Julie Roth, energy manager at the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. "Or they can't find a contractor that they trust. Sometimes, they've found three contractors that all told them wildly different things."
The new platform simplifies the transition process by providing clear cost breakdowns and available rebates. For residents who wish to move forward with installing a heat pump, the concierge service also offers technical oversight support through Pearl Edison. An advisor will visit residents' homes to verify design specifications, lock in pricing, and oversee installation with vetted local contractors. They also take care of quality assurance on the back end of the process.
Roth says she "couldn't be more excited and proud" of the effort to help residents overcome the challenges of transitioning. She says most people don't really think about their heating and cooling systems until they break. Her goal is to get residents to start weighing all their options before they face a sudden, unplanned replacement.
"We often see residents just forced into getting whatever is most convenient," she says. "The platform is a way for people to plan for what they actually want and need to optimize their comfort."
Roth says the new platform also "slides nicely" into the city's plan to reach community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030
.
"Buildings in Ann Arbor account for well over two-thirds of our carbon emissions. We've been switching from furnaces for decades now, but it's complicated," she says. "We want to make doing the thing not the harder thing to do, but the easiest thing to do."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Alpha Innotec/Pexels.
