Ann Arbor SPARK launches free tool offering local data and insights for entrepreneurs

Ann Arbor SPARK
has announced the launch of a free software platform offering entrepreneurs data-driven insights on local competitors, marketing strategies, potential partners, economic trends, and more. The platform, called SizeUp SPARK powered by Bank of Ann Arbor
, is available on SPARK's website.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy here locally, and this tool will help them stay competitive," says Melissa Sheldon, director of research for Ann Arbor SPARK. "It's going to help them grow, thrive, and stay on top of trends in our ever-changing marketplace. They'll have information at their fingertips, on their schedule."
SizeUp
, which received a first-place nod in the U.S. Department of Commerce's Commerce Business Apps Challenge, allows users to gather information across four key modules. For example, the Insights
module enables business owners to compare their performance against competitors and industry-specific benchmarks.
"Honestly, the data that's in the Insights tool is typically only available to those that are like Fortune 500 companies," Sheldon says. "It's very costly information, because they're taking all these different data sources, putting it into context, and providing analysis that really expensive consultants would typically provide to larger corporations."
Another module, the Small Business Advisor
, offers customized recommendations and personalized guidance to help businesses explore data-driven marketing strategies, operational efficiency, and financial planning based on real-time analytics and local economic trends.
SizeUp's Shop Local
module is designed to create community-based connections within the local economy. Its strength lies in helping business owners identify and partner with potential customers and suppliers. SizeUp's fourth module, Pulse
, is a tool that tracks consumer spending patterns, business trends, and local economic activity in real time.
"What's exciting is that we were able to localize resources. Our hope is that people are going to be coming to these tools and then getting engaged with support systems," Sheldon says. "We point to things like how to access funding from our list of preferred local providers, or how to schedule an appointment with the [Small Business Development Center]."
SPARK is offering some upcoming special events to raise awareness of SizeUp, including "Open Office Hours
" on March 17 from 10:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Participants can explore SizeUp and reserve a 15-minute time slot for personal guidance and support from SPARK team members.
"We're going to be offering regular office hours for people as they get into the tools," Sheldon says. "If anyone has questions, they can jot those down and schedule 15 minutes, either in- person or virtual, and we'll answer them."
SPARK is also hosting a Lunch & Learn
session on March 19 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. The event is open to business support professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, regardless of their company's growth stage. On the schedule is a live SizeUp demo and a Q&A session with SPARK staff.
"We want to make sure that we are equipping local businesses to grow right here in our communities," Sheldon says. "Our residents spend money at local businesses, and some work for them. So we want to make sure business owners know about this resource."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
