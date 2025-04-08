Ann Arbor SPARK returns to promote Michigan's startup opportunities at SXSW conference

Continuing a commitment to elevate Michigan as a nationwide leader in mobility, manufacturing, and entrepreneurial innovation, Ann Arbor SPARK
returned to the SXSW
conference in Austin, Texas, this year. The organization co-sponsored Michigan Day at the conference's Midwest House on March 11. Michigan Day spotlighted Michigan's startup funding strategies and influence in hardtech (solutions that combine hardware and software) and advanced air mobility.
"It was important for SPARK to be there because we are a credible player in this space," says Loren Townes Jr., director of entrepreneurial services at SPARK Central. "It's about doing our best to equip all of our stakeholders with the tools they need to be innovative and drive economic prosperity and innovation in our region."
Backed by 79 partner organizations, Midwest House hosted a record-breaking four-day event highlighting the region's strengths. Nearly 9,000 attendees were treated to a mix of panels, pitch competitions, and performances. In total, there were 55 events and 151 speakers.
On Michigan Day, Mike Flanagan, SPARK’s vice president of capital programs, led a panel featuring Crystal Brown, co-founder and CEO of CircNova; Josef Hjelmaker, founder and CEO of Electric Outdoors; and Jim Tenzillo, principal of Michigan Outdoor Innovation Fund. The panel provided transparent, practical advice for entrepreneurs navigating the fundraising landscape, emphasizing relationship building and personal storytelling.
"Mike reminded founders in the audience that most investors do have a specific thesis that they're interested in," Townes says. "So it's good for founders to do research and have that knowledge, so they can better target their approach."
Throughout SXSW 2025, the Ann Arbor SPARK team also engaged with other trailblazers in areas ranging from deepfake defense and lunar mining to regenerative capitalism.
One "gem" that Townes says he's exploring is "the importance of being curious about and rethinking" the idea of investing in companies to build economies alongside impact.
"It's not necessarily just to make money, but to actually repair and strengthen the world around us," he says. "We can use capitalism as a tool to be able to do that. It can be a tool for repairing, not just a reward."
Moving forward on the heels of SXSW, Townes is eager to transform the knowledge he gained into "tangible impact."
"I met people from different spaces, from different places nationally, and those relationships could materialize into wonderful things right here," he says. "We've brought back a lot of knowledge that can benefit the local community."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.