Apprenticeship fair offers paid, on-the-job training opportunities in Washtenaw County

A collaborative of 10 Washtenaw County organizations will host its second annual Apprenticeship Fair on May 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Ypsilanti Community High School. The event is designed to connect job seekers interested in hands-on skills and professional experience with local employers. Attendees can expect to learn about apprenticeship programs providing professionally supervised, paid, on-the-job training.
The fair will be hosted by the Job Developer's Alliance (JDA)
, a collaborative representing the Ann Arbor Housing Commission
, the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development
, Jewish Family Services
, Michigan Ability Partners
, Michigan Rehabilitation Services
, Work Skills Corporation
, Michigan Works! Southeast
, Washtenaw Intermediate School District
, and Washtenaw Community College Career Services
.
"It's a great opportunity for anyone, whether it's students looking for their next steps or older people looking to make a switch," says Cheranissa Williams, a JDA member representing the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development. "We'll be giving people some good direction and guidance for how to move forward."
Williams says the JDA's first Apprenticeship Fair was a tremendous success, with nearly 100 people attending. She's expecting an even larger event this year, as 90 people are already registered.
"We've never had an event where so many people registered so early," Williams says. "I think people are looking for a way to take care of their families, and want to understand the significance of apprenticeships and what they can do for them."
She shares that while people might know that apprenticeships exist, they may lack information beyond that.
"What this apprenticeship fair will do is bring the who and bring the what so that the how and the where can be answered," Williams says.
This year's fair will host representatives from several local employers looking to hire apprentices. These include the Michigan Medicine Department of Pathology, Zoller, E & E Manufacturing, and CVS Health's pharmacy tech program. Information on 10 to 12 apprenticeships will be presented, and six community agencies that can help facilitate apprenticeships will be on hand.
While the fair is beneficial for all ages, the JDA is again making a big push for students to attend. Williams underscores that students often need clearer insight into potential career paths and apprenticeship opportunities.
"We got really great feedback from parents who attended last year's event with their students," she says. "This year the event is on a bus line, so hopefully folks will register and come out to get all their questions answered."
You can register for the fair here
.
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com
Photo by Doug Coombe.
