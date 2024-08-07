Ann Arbor joins Big 10 digital "passport" program encouraging tourism beyond sports

Destination Ann Arbor
and Choose Lansing
have teamed up with other Big Ten cities to launch the Cities of the Big Ten Passport
, which helps visitors and residents explore the unique attractions each city has to offer beyond athletic events.
"We came together to get people to get outside the local sporting events and stadiums, and to travel to different locations, attractions, and businesses in our communities," says Chad Wiebesick, Destination Ann Arbor's director of public affairs. "I think we've curated a dynamic mix of recreation, outdoor, indoor art, and culture offerings that make us unique."
Passport users can receive a text message with a list of notable destinations in each of the 18 Big Ten cities, where they can "check in" as they visit. Ann Arbor's list of attractions includes: Zingerman's Deli, the Big House Tour, the Law Quad, Main Street, the Michigan Theater and State Theatre, Nichols Arboretum, Kerrytown, Ann Arbor Distilling Company, Winewood Organics, and the Ann Arbor Farmers Market.
Wiebesick says that the round-up features "all of the usual suspects," and that each suggestion offers an opportunity for a fun, unique, local experience. For instance, many people don't realize that the Big House offers tours and hosts meetings, conventions, and business conferences. The stadium also offers weddings where, after their ceremony, newlyweds can pose for photos or even throw a football around on the field.
"You can see that the Big House is big, but when you are literally standing on the field and you look up, that's when you get the real sense of the size and the scale of the stadium," Wiebesick says. "When you're driving by the stadium you don't realize it's below the ground. You don't get to experience how big it really is until you're actually on the field."
Shining a spotlight on the city's Main Street pays homage to the vibrancy of shops and world-class restaurants, and allows visitors to get a taste of Ann Arbor life. Nichols Arboretum is also a must-see, Wiebesick says, as there are plenty of events throughout the seasons.
He adds that the passport is not only a good way for new visitors to experience Ann Arbor, and for locals to slow down and see the city in a new way. It's also a way to engage alumni from the University of Michigan.
"Some alumni, when they were college students here, might have been so busy studying that they didn't get much of a chance to get out and explore some things," Wiebesick explains. "So it's an opportunity for the alumni to explore their college town and maybe discover something that they missed earlier."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.