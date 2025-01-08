Bourbon festival set to return to Ypsi

Ypsi Bourbon Fest
will return Jan. 18 at the Michigan Firehouse Museum
, promising a lively experience for bourbon enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Featuring over 100 whiskeys, handcrafted cocktails, and a VIP section, the festival also includes beer, wine, a food truck, live music, and vendors.
"One of the hardest lessons in bourbon is just because a bottle costs $100 doesn’t mean that it’s good, and I had to learn that the hard way," says festival organizer Paul Starr. "We focus on having rare, hard-to-get bourbons for people to come out and sample and decide if they’re worth chasing or spending the money on without committing to buying a whole bottle."
Starr says the main update for this year’s event is moving from the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town to the Firehouse Museum at 110 W. Cross St. Interest in the event has grown so much that organizers required a larger space to accommodate 700-800 expected attendees. Starr says the museum is a "good fit" for the event.
"We can’t wait to host at the Firehouse Museum. It’s going to be a lot of fun," Starr says. "My partner Alex Neininger and I have done a lot of bourbon festivals in museums around the state and I absolutely love it. It's a cool ambiance being in museums."
What hasn’t changed is the festival’s partnership with the nonprofit Friends of the River
, which will receive proceeds from the festival. The nonprofit focuses on keeping Michigan waterways clean and educating communities on "just how important our rivers and water resources are," according to its website. Starr says his personal love of being on the water led to collaborating with Friends of the River initially, and that continuing to work with them is a "natural fit."
"Keeping our waterways clean for future generations is a big thing for me," he says. "I think it’s a great cause, and Friends of the River also thinks we’re a great match."
Ypsi Bourbon Fest will offer two sessions, one from 4-6:30 p.m. and one from 7:30-10 p.m,. on Jan. 18. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door while supplies last. For more information, including ticket prices and a complete list of bourbons on offer, visit the event’s website
.
"It’s not just bourbon," Starr says. "And it’s much more than just a tasting event. It’s an opportunity to educate."
Photo courtesy of Paul Starr.
