Two new coworking spaces open in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor commercial real estate company Oxford Companies
recently announced the opening of BrightWorks Coworking
. With two Ann Arbor-based locations, BrightWorks offers rentals of wallet-friendly coworking spaces, private offices, and meeting rooms for up to 200 people.
"BrightWorks is not just simply a place where you come and work," says Kate Arbour, BrightWorks' community manager. "It's a place where you come and you feel comfortable, and where you can engage with other members who are also seeking to work outside their homes."
One BrightWorks location is in the 777 Building at State Street and East Eisenhower Parkway, and the other – named Forest Cove – is at 3027 Miller Rd. on the west side of the city. Both, Arbour says, are designed to give folks "the space to flourish, grow, and spread the amazing work that they're doing."
Arbour says BrightWorks' Forest Cove location offers a "whimsical, nature-inspired environment," with meeting rooms named after famous figures, and art that fosters creativity and relaxation.
"Some of the best ideas come from light and nature, and two of our larger meeting rooms have windows all down one side," Arbour says. "We leaned into the proximity of the Botsford Preserve, which has a beautiful trail that most people aren't that familiar with. Our dark wood structure building out there just has a chill vibe about it."
The site offers 21 private offices and two spacious shared coworking spaces. It also features seven meeting rooms. Exceeding over 5,100 square feet of gathering space, it's now one of the largest meeting facilities in the area. Membership options range from $75 for virtual memberships to $1,800 for private offices, and include amenities like free parking, internet, and printing.
The other location, on the second floor of the locally iconic 777 Building, runs the entire length of the side of the building facing East Eisenhower Parkway. Along with price points and amenities similar to Forest Cove, it features 34 private offices; one large, shared space for coworking; and three meeting rooms. The Mozart Room – Arbour's favorite spot on the site – boasts views of a pond.
"What better than a corner meeting room that has windows on two sides that looks out over a beautiful pond?" Arbour says. "Let's start brokering major deals there. Let's come to an understanding there. Let's come up with our plans for 2026, and 2027 and beyond, there."
The 777 Building also houses a Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea shop and Kanbu Sushi, as well as an on-site fitness center. Arbour also highlights a unique advantage to renting coworking space there via a virtual membership.
"Perhaps you don't want to have your home mailing address known, or feel that clients might be a bit leery about sending things to a P.O. box," she says. "You can get a virtual membership with us and have 777 East Eisenhower be your address. How impressive is that?"
Currently, BrightWorks is offering "Work With Us Wednesdays," where space is open for people to experience the coworking locations firsthand at no cost every third Wednesday of the month.
"It's all quick and easy," Arbour says. "Just go to the lobby and we'll pop you into a private office and you can see how you like it."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Oxford Companies.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.