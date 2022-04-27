Job fair to feature "Careers of Today & Tomorrow" for youth and adults

Ypsilanti-based Michigan Works! Southeast
will showcase career openings across the manufacturing, health sciences, construction, and energy sectors during its upcoming Careers of Today & Tomorrow
job fair.
The event will be held May 12 at the Southern Michigan Center for Science and Industry
, 550 E. Main St. in Hudson. Organizers are expecting over 1,000 attendees between a morning session designed for high school students and an afternoon session for adult job seekers.
Nicole Bell, Michigan Works! Southeast's communications manager, explains that the event is not necessarily for students already committed to a specific university, but rather for those who are "career undecided."
"The idea is to help students who are graduating, but are not sure what their next steps are," she says. "It's a great way for them to get more general awareness about careers that are in demand in our region that they may be unaware of."
The fair will feature employers and community partners who will be able to connect with students to see if they are a good fit for a specific career path within a specific industry or that employer's occupational profile. Some exhibitors will set up interactive displays and tools of the trade to inspire students' interest.
Adult job seekers attending the afternoon events will also have the opportunity to experience similar interactive, hands-on demonstrations and interviews with companies looking to hire staff.
"We know that employers will be able to really dive in and make connections," Bell says. "We've heard lots of employers, over the last six to eight months, say they need people and that they need people now."
Although the event will be held in Hudson, Bell notes that plenty of companies will be presenting Washtenaw County-based career opportunities. Already on board, for instance, are the Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium, Henry Ford Health System, and Washtenaw Community College.
Bell says the Southern Michigan Center for Science and Industry was carefully chosen as the venue. Formerly an old manufacturing agency, adult education classes are currently offered there.
"They teach things like machinery and robotics, so they have a ton of the equipment we want to introduce students to right there on site already. There's just so many interesting things already there that will inspire people's interest," Bell says.
Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.