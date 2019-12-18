Ann Arbor AI startup Clinc expands into former Kiwanis Thrift Sale building

AI startup Clinc is expanding its footprint in Ann Arbor with a move to the former Kiwanis Thrift Sale space at 301 W. Washington St.

The software company, which creates AI that interacts with users in a conversational manner, will move to the space this March. The new setup will give Clinc three floors and 21,276 square feet of space.

Emma Furlong, Clinc's director of marketing, says the move became a logistical necessity due to the company's growth.

"We secured the space about six months ago after getting $52 million Series B funding. Also, we now have 115 staff members," she says. "We simply outgrew our current space."

Clinc's staff has been spread between two spaces: the Cahoots coworking space and another building in Kerrytown. Consolidating everyone into one building that functions as a formal company headquarters was a prime motivator for the move.

"It's crucial for us to have alignment with all sides of our company," Furlong explains. "And that becomes easier if a marketing person can more easily communicate with an engineering person, for example."

Another advantage of the new location is the ability to host clients more readily and train them right on site.

Other features of the new headquarters will include a mothers' room, a rooftop deck, and a quiet library area. Finally, Clinc is creating an open-air cafe with a glass garage door that will be open to the public.

"We plan to continue to be a growing presence in the community," Furlong says. "Clinc was started here and we are committed to our town no matter how big we grow."

Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.

Photo courtesy of Clinc.