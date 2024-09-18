5K and food truck rally coming to Ypsi Township golf course

Ypsilanti Township will host a family-friendly fun run and food truck rally Oct. 5 to showcase amenities on the north side of the township. The event starts with a Divot Dash 5K over the Green Oaks Golf Course at 1775 E. Clark Rd. starting at 8 a.m., followed by Food Truck Warz, highlighting four local food vendors, from noon to 4 p.m.
"We do a lot at Ford Lake Park and on the south side of the township, but we also have this beautiful golf course and a community center," says Ypsi Township Recreation Manager Josh Kugler. "It's a chance to highlight those, and maybe if people don't know where the community center was they'll get more exposure to what the township has to offer."
The 5K is a timed event, but walkers and runners of all ages are invited to take part in an all-terrain race over the golf course. A local coffee vendor, Tom's Coffee, will set up during the race. The township will host an after-party for participants, who are also invited to stay for the food truck rally.
Ypsilanti Township Community Events Manager Robin Castle-Hine says she currently has four food trucks lined up but may add more depending on demand. She says she wants to make sure that each of the four food trucks get enough business to make it worth their time to visit. The confirmed four vendors are Lucky Beez
, Stello's
, El Mariachi Loco
, and The Iron Food Truck
.
Kugler says he hopes the 5K will be an annual event, bringing area residents together outdoors.
"We wanted to highlight the healthy activities available in Ypsilanti Township," Kugler says. "We're getting people outside on what we hope is a beautiful fall morning to see the natural beauty Ypsilanti Township has to offer."
Registration for the Divot Dash is $30 through Sept. 20 and $35 after that date. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. the day of the event. Shirts and participation medals are guaranteed for those who register before Sept. 20. Register for the Divot Dash 5K Run/Walk here.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Flyers courtesy of Ypsilanti Township.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.