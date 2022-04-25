Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
City
Ann Arbor
Chelsea
Dexter
Milan
Saline
Ypsilanti
Series
Concentrate
Detroit Driven
Inside our Outdoors
On The Ground
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
City
Ann Arbor
Chelsea
Dexter
Milan
Saline
Ypsilanti
Series
Concentrate
Detroit Driven
Inside our Outdoors
On The Ground
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Photo essay: Ypsilanti families celebrate Earth Day at Erickson Elementary
Sarah Rigg
|
Monday, April 25, 2022
Share
Families had the chance to meet tarantulas and turtles, courtesy of the Creature Teacher.
Sarah Rigg
Ypsilanti Community Schools students and their families were invited to participate in an Earth Day celebration April 22 at Erickson Elementary School in Ypsilanti Township. Visitors were treated to a free meal and a "passport" of activities to check off.
For example, the
Michigan Nutrition Network
was in attendance, giving away kitchen tools like whisks and spatulas as well as tips for families who want to eat healthier. Other stations gave visitors a chance to learn about soil, participate in a storytime, or make a seed ball.
Here are a few of the sights we saw at the event:
University of Michigan student volunteers in veggie costumes welcomed visitors to Earth Day.
Various community groups offered booths with resources, activities, and information about food and nature, including a chance to see a beehive up close.
Families had the chance to meet tarantulas and turtles, courtesy of the Creature Teacher.
TC Collins of Willow Run Acres and the Willow Ann Ypsi 4-H Club talked about gardening and gave away seed potatoes during the event.
Representatives from the Ypsilanti District Library brought mechanical bug kits to Earth Day.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of
On the Ground Ypsilanti
. She joined
Concentrate
as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other
Issue Media Group
publications. You may reach her at
sarahrigg1@gmail.com
.
Photos by Sarah Rigg.
Share
Related Tags
Agriculture
,
Education
,
Environment
,
Kids and Education
,
On the Ground
,
Sustainability
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
How a small Italian bakery grew into a 90-year-old family legacy
Source: Metromode
Let there be more light, say resident-empowerment groups working together in Kalamazoo
Source: Southwest Michigan's Second Wave
The CFGF aims to close the literacy gap in Genesee County with 'Literacy for Life' initiative
Source: Flintside
Ypsi nonprofit uses U-M research to help Michigan school districts prevent expulsions
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Equity
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Concentrate
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Submit a Lead
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.