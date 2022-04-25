Photo essay: Ypsilanti families celebrate Earth Day at Erickson Elementary

Families had the chance to meet tarantulas and turtles, courtesy of the Creature Teacher. Sarah Rigg

University of Michigan student volunteers in veggie costumes welcomed visitors to Earth Day.

Various community groups offered booths with resources, activities, and information about food and nature, including a chance to see a beehive up close.

Families had the chance to meet tarantulas and turtles, courtesy of the Creature Teacher.

TC Collins of Willow Run Acres and the Willow Ann Ypsi 4-H Club talked about gardening and gave away seed potatoes during the event.

Representatives from the Ypsilanti District Library brought mechanical bug kits to Earth Day.