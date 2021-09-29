WCC to host esports fundraiser to purchase gaming devices for Mott Children's Hospital patients

Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) students will host a week-long esports fundraiser Oct. 3-9 to purchase gaming devices for patients at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Esports refers to organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players or teams.
Funds raised in the event will go toward the purchase of new Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming Stations
, each priced at $5,000, for Mott patients and their families to enjoy during their hospital stays. The stations include a video game console and a library of games on a cart that can easily be rolled into hospital rooms. Staff in Mott's Therapeutic Gaming and Technology program
would facilitate use of the stations.
“Not only do the games provide a welcomed distraction from the reality of being a kid in a hospital, but the Therapeutic Gaming and Technology staff create friendships with the kids and teach them about various technologies and STEM-related lessons,” says Peter Leshkevich, director of student development and activities at WCC.
Over the past year, WCC has introduced an Intramural Esports Program, as well as a Sports and Entertainment Management Certificate. Through that process, a WCC staffer connected with a WCC alum who works in the Therapeutic Gaming and Technology Program.
"We immediately recognized the opportunity: This event gives us the opportunity to further WCC's mission of serving the community, while exploring a new esports activity for our students,” says Leshkevich.
WCC also offers a 3D Animation Arts Associate in Applied Science
degree and a 3D Animation Certificate
, popular with esports enthusiasts looking to translate their favorite pastime into a thriving career.
WCC has partnered with MissionControl.gg
to host a seven-day tournament of the popular soccer game "Rocket League." All participants will be invited to communicate through the popular Discord app on the #StreamForMott channel
. A full calendar of gaming streams throughout the week will be updated on the Wolfpack Esports Week #StreamforMott website
.
Gamers of all ages and ability levels are invited to become an esports athlete.
All player registrations, as well as one-time donations and sponsorships, may be completed through the Wolfpack Esports Week #StreamforMott website
.
More information is available here
.
Monica Hickson is a freelance writer currently based in Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in 2020 and is the author of a book, "The COVID Diaries." You may reach her at monica_alexis@yahoo.com.