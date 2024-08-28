Ann Arbor offers free electric vehicle chargers for commercial and multifamily buildings

The city of Ann Arbor has launched a new Commercial Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Program
, which allows commercial and multifamily property owners in the city to receive up to four free level-2 EV chargers. The program is part of the city's A2ZERO
initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
"It's part of our community plan to encourage electric vehicle adoption throughout the entire city," says Missy Stults, the city's sustainability and innovations director. "We know that a big barrier to people in Ann Arbor transitioning to EVs is their concern about access to charging."
She explains that many residents who are considering getting an EV harbor concerns about charger availability. This worry is especially significant for residents who are renters.
"I live in a home and have an EV, and when I need to charge my car, I know I can wake up in the morning and I don't have to worry about anything," Stults says. "I imagine that if I lived in an apartment I might be faced with some real challenges and barriers."
She underscores that it's important for program applicants to know that every charger installed under the program must be publicly accessible.
"They can't be at a commercial business, in a parking spot reserved just for the owner of that business," she says. "They're going to be something that anyone in the public can use and benefit from."
Requests for the chargers are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds for the pilot program are exhausted. Awardees will be chosen based on the location of their proposed chargers, as well as the overall usage of the devices.
High-priority applicants will be moved to another stage of the application process, which involves meeting with the city to discuss applicants' EV charger needs. An electrical contractor's verification of the site's electrical capacity to support chargers must be presented at this time.
"We have a strategy that talks about wanting to make sure there's equitable access to easy charging," Stults says. "We want to remove this barrier for folks in the community and then ameliorate their other EV concerns later on."
In addition to the chargers, program awardees will also receive a five-year software package and a five-year warranty. Any charger accessories that might be deemed necessary – such as a cable management system – will also be provided.
"Our hope is that once people have a major barrier removed, they can more effectively evaluate whether or not an electric vehicle makes sense for them," Stults says.
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.