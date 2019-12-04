New county website offers tools for users to take action on community health issues

The Washtenaw County Health Department has launched a new interactive online database where residents can find information on hundreds of factors related to health issues.

Kayla Steinberg, communications coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department, says the Health for All Washtenaw website is "like a central hub."

"People can not only learn about specific medical conditions, but also about the things that affect health such as education, the economy, and transportation," she says.

Access to data is just one layer. The website will also help to create awareness and give insight into the stories behind the data via individualized dashboards.

"With just a few clicks, residents or community organizations can create customized reports, whether it is at the county, country, or census tract levels, or by ZIP code," Steinberg says.

Furthermore, people can use the website to find ways to be proactive and take their wellness into their own hands. Listings of funding opportunities, ways to volunteer, and local community events are available to encourage people to take action on the health issues that are most important to them.

"Anyone and everyone can use the website. Younger students and people who don't have experience looking at data or making reports of their own will find it simple and accessible," Steinberg says.

There are plans to offer community members training on how to navigate the website in the near future. In the meantime, a five-minute tutorial is available.

Jaishree Drepaul-Bruder is a freelance writer and editor currently based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreeedit@gmail.com.