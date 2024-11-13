Holiday art fair to return to Ypsi's Riverside Arts Center

Riverside Arts Center
(RAC), 76 N. Huron St. in Ypsilanti, will host its second annual Holiday Art Fair Nov. 23-24, featuring local crafters and artisans with handmade goods for sale. The show will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, with a $1 suggested donation at the door to support RAC programming.
RAC Executive Director Elizabeth Warren says that before last year's inaugural Holiday Art Fair, she had "extensive experience volunteering to coordinate art fairs like this."
"So, when we were thinking about what kind of events we wanted to do as an organization, it made sense for us to do our own," she says. "We really want to make it a destination to get downtown."
She notes that the concept is in line with RAC's mission since the '90s to spur economic development in Ypsilanti. She hopes visitors will also shop and dine in the downtown area before or after the art show.
Last year, about 800 attendees came through the fair and visited 73 booths. This year, Warren says organizers have pared down the vendor list a little, because the booths last year were so spread out that some vendors were overlooked. This year, more than 120 vendors applied, and Riverside chose 60.
Warren says the fair is an opportunity for local residents to buy handmade gifts for the holidays as well as a way to support local artists. Vendor offerings will range from jewelry and ceramics to stationery, pet accessories, chocolate, and candles. A few popular vendors are repeats from last year, but Warren says attendees will see many new faces as well.
New this year are vendor prizes for best in show, runner up, and people's choice. The prizes will be gift cards to Ypsilanti Art Supply and Atelier
ranging from $150 to $450. RAC will also add more food and drink options this year, both for attendees and to support vendors through a long day of sales. Warren says there will be coffee and pastries in the morning. Soul food, including vegan options, from Design by the Heart
will be available for lunch.
RAC is still seeking volunteers to provide breaks and support for vendors, Warren says. Anyone interested in volunteering can email info@riversidearts.org
