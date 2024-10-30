Upcoming homebuyer's summit aims to make homeownership accessible to all

A free homebuyer's summit is set for 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College (WCC), 4800 East Huron River Dr. in Ann Arbor Township. The event, sponsored by the Ann Arbor Housing Commission
, is aimed at people who receive Section 8 housing vouchers in Washtenaw County but is open to the general public too.
Organizer Lysa Davis, an independent contractor working with the housing commission, says her main message to those with Section 8 vouchers is, "Everybody can be a homeowner."
"Even if you think you can't, I want people to know they can, and that there are resources," she says.
Community members interested in homeownership are invited to the event to meet community partners and learn about affordable housing opportunities.
Most people think of using housing vouchers for renting, but they can be used toward homeownership, including down payments. Davis says organizers want to emphasize the importance of homeownership because it's the quickest way to build equity and generational wealth in the U.S.
The event will include presentations, vendor tables with information, a free lunch, prizes and giveaways, and music and entertainment. Community partners providing information on affordable housing will include Habitat for Humanity, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and representatives of Dorsey Estates, a new affordable development in Ypsi
.
Davis says traditional banks often can't lend to certain applicants because of regulations and compliance issues. Davis worked in compliance as a banker for two years and now runs a compliance consulting company
. She says a government tool called Community Development financial institutions (CDFI) can help remove barriers to homeownership for under-resourced communities. Information about the CDFIs and other resources will be available during the event.
Check here
for more information about the summit or for free registration. For more information, email Davis at lysadavis@cracomdev.com
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
