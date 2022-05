Veteran Ann Arbor music photographer Doug Coombe takes the spotlight in new exhibit

Andrew WK at the Magic Stick in Detroit, photographed by Doug Coombe.

The cover art to Fugazi's "7 Songs," an early influence on Doug Coombe.

Ann Arbor hip-hop collective Athletic Mic League at Parker Mill Park in Ann Arbor Township, photographed by Doug Coombe.

Ann Arbor musician Dani Darling, photographed by Doug Coombe.

Iggy Pop performs at Iggy and the Stooges' tribute to late guitarist/bassist Ron Asheton at the Michigan Theater, photographed by Doug Coombe.