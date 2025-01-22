Learn how to make a rain garden in upcoming class hosted by Southeast Michigan watershed councils

A consortium of watershed councils in Southeast Michigan is offering training
on how to create a rain garden. The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission
and Huron River Watershed Council
(HRWC) are among those hosting the virtual course, which runs for five Thursdays starting Jan. 30.
A rain garden is a depressed area containing plants that is designed to reduce runoff around a building. Rain gardens are a natural way to decrease pollution from stormwater, says Ric Lawson, director of programs at HRWC.
“What we're trying to do with them is to sort of retrofit the built environment to mimic nature,” he says. Rain gardens slow the flow of stormwater and filter out pollutants and excess nutrients, Lawson says. That protects nearby water bodies – in this area, the Huron River – from pollution.
The class meets once a week and costs $150. It’s intended for everyone, Lawson says.
“Anybody can do this,” he says. “It's a DIY course.” About 70 people have signed up so far, although last year’s class had almost 100 participants.
The course will consist of virtual lectures and breakout groups based on zip code. Participants will learn from a variety of experts about what kind of plants to use, how to design a rain garden, and how to maintain it.
The class is geared toward all Southeast Michigan residents, as the watershed councils hosting the class represent the Huron River, Detroit River, River Rouge, and River Raisin. Financial assistance is available for residents from certain zip codes.
“We have a couple of areas that we're working to promote rain gardens in for the Huron River,” Lawson says. Along the Huron, those include Brighton and Belleville. Residents of those towns can apply to have their class fees waived. Reach out to Lawson at rlawson@hrwc.org
to learn more.
The councils also offer scholarships for low-income residents, Lawson says.
“We don't want the cost of registration to be the barrier that keeps people from participating,” he says. Reach out to Jill Martin of Huron-Clinton Metroparks at jill.martin@metroparks.com
to learn more.
Students can become a master rain gardener if they build or adopt a rain garden and maintain it for one year. The class is not limited to homeowners, and rain gardens can be located at a school, library, or public park.
For those who are curious but not ready to commit to the class, Lawson suggests checking online resources. HRWC
and the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission have plenty
on their websites.
The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission also offers a self-paced course
online. And the River Raisin Watershed Council is offering an in-person class
in Manchester starting in April.
Elinor Epperson is a freelance journalist based in Ypsilanti. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at Michigan State University, focusing on environmental, health, and science reporting.
Photo courtesy of HRWC.
