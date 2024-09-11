Ann Arbor Summer Festival brings free music, arts, and more to Ann Arbor and Superior Township parks

All are invited to attend two upcoming free block-party-style events that will bring Ann Arbor Summer Festival
(A2SF) programming out into Ann Arbor and Superior Township neighborhoods.
A2SF will hold its Live Here Now community events on Sept. 14 in Arbor Oaks Park in Ann Arbor
and on Sept. 28 in Fireman’s Park in Superior Township
.
"Through Live Here Now,
we joyfully connect communities through an afternoon celebration with arts activities and fun attractions for all ages," says Mike Michelon, executive director of A2SF.
Live Here Now is presented by A2SF in partnership with the Community Action Network
and Superior Township Parks Department
. The afternoon/evening events highlight local music, vendors, performances, and attractions for all ages, and are conceived in partnership with community members.
"These events are designed with and for the local neighborhood where they're produced, but all are invited and welcome to attend. Each event is designed with local communities and sites are identified with the aim of breaking down barriers for audiences to participate in A2SF programs," Michelon says.
Live Here Now
kicks off at Arbor Oaks Park on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. with a DJ, food vendors, a bounce house, face painting, and arts and crafts. At 7 p.m., attendees have a chance to enjoy jazz by the Sean Dobbins Organ Trio
.
On Sept. 28 at Fireman’s Park, Live Here Now will feature DJ Trés Styles, food vendors, a bounce house and face painting at 4 p.m., followed by performances by community members and vocalist/bassist Gwenyth Hayes
at 7 p.m.
Lawn chairs and coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.In case of bad weather, each event has an alternate location. Check A2SF’s social media
or website for details.
"We want audiences to have fun, take in some music, and meet or reconnect with neighbors," Michelon says. "For A2SF, this is also an opportunity to meet the audiences we serve throughout the county, hear new ideas, and have a chance to share information about other A2SF programs."
Jenny Rose Ryan (she/they) is a writer, editor, and communications consultant who has more than 20 years of experience sharing complicated and compelling stories. She is based in Ypsilanti.
Photo courtesy of A2SF.
