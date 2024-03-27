U-M student-run fashion media summit to host Condé Nast board chair

The University of Michigan (U-M) student-led Michigan Fashion Media Summit
(MFMS) will return April 5 to the Stephen M. Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor. The seventh annual summit will feature networking opportunities for students in many disciplines, as well as honor the achievements of students currently pursuing careers in the fashion and media industries.
MFMS President Ella Mahmoodzadegan says the MFMS planning committee devoted extra attention to providing a diverse array of opportunities for attendees this year. She and Alexandra Cooperman, MFMS vice president of marketing, both agree that one overarching goal for the summit is to appeal to a large audience and ensure that all attendees will have a number of opportunities to learn and expand their personal brands.
"We make it a priority to gather a really diverse group of speakers in terms of different career paths to appeal to a large demographic," Mahmoodzadegan says. "Being able to hear from a variety of individuals can be very tangible to a student who is looking to venture out into a different career."
The event will feature notable speakers like Jonathan Newhouse, chairman of the Condé Nast
board, and representatives from companies like Louis Vuitton and Sephora. Cooperman says students will also have opportunities to network with recruiters in the fashion and media industry.
"We want to appeal to a large audience of people interested in a wide range of industries," Cooperman says. "Having speakers that can really talk about their experiences will hopefully draw in an interesting and expansive audience this year."
MFMS will also spotlight students who are developing their own fashion lines and businesses through the Fashion Forward Showcase, where chosen finalists from U-M and universities across the country are able to display their work in the fashion and fashion media industries. Cooperman shares that this year's showcase will honor students from Wayne State University and U-M, as well as Penn State and the University of Wisconsin. The winning finalist will receive professional development from footwear retailer Steve Madden.
"It will be a very tough choice choosing the winner," Cooperman says.
The summit will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 5 at the Ross School of Business. For a schedule of events, a list of speakers, and to purchase tickets, visit the MFMS website
.
"Being part of MFMS has shaped my college experience in the best way," Mahmoodzadegan says. "Putting on this summit wouldn’t have been possible without every member of our organization."
Photo courtesy of MFMS.
