Second annual Michigan Climate Action Summit to take place in Ann Arbor

Last year's Michigan Climate Action Summit, which sold out more than 300 seats. Michigan Climate Action Network

Tickets are now available for the second annual Michigan Climate Action Summit hosted by the Michigan Climate Action Network, a group of organizations dedicated to addressing the climate crisis. This year's event will be held at the University of Michigan (U-M) Michigan Union in Ann Arbor on March 12.

Kate Madigan, director of the Michigan Climate Action Network, says the summit was created to connect people across the state working to address the climate crisis.

"We want to make sure the solutions we're working toward are urgent and centering equity," Madigan says. "We need to be doing it in a way that creates good jobs and … in a way that makes our state better."

Last year's inaugural summit was held in Grand Rapids. The event saw an overwhelming response and sold out more than 300 seats. This year the Michigan Climate Action Network chose to host the summit in Ann Arbor due to the recent carbon neutrality commitments announced by Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Some of this year's speakers include Missy Stults, Ann Arbor sustainability and innovations manager; Chris Taylor, mayor of Ann Arbor; and Frank Houston, Michigan regional program manager for BlueGreen Alliance.

Madigan says additional legislators and advocates for climate policies will be brought in for a panel discussion. She also says she's excited for the opportunity to reach students since the event is held at U-M.

"It's open to the public and young people are an important part of this discussion," Madigan says.

Emily Benda is a freelance writer based in Ann Arbor. You can contact her at emily@emilybenda.com.

Photo courtesy of Michigan Climate Action Network.