Michigan Works! Southeast set to open more central Ann Arbor location, offer satellite services

In August, Michigan Works! Southeast
will move from its current Ypsilanti location to a new office at 1201 E. Ellsworth Rd. in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Works! Southeast Executive Director Shamar Herron says the decision to move was multifaceted. A primary advantage of the new location is that it is more centrally located within the county and is more accessible to job seekers because it's directly adjacent to a major bus route. Additionally, Herron says, "COVID taught us that we needed more space."
"We knew we were in cramped quarters, but once we started practicing physical distancing, it got really hard to service more than five people at a time," he says.
The new office will not only allow Michigan Works! to simultaneously serve more job seekers than before, but it’ll also provide a much-needed opportunity to refresh the organization's infrastructure.
"We’ve been in this current building for 27 years and it shows every bit of it," Herron says.
Though the move will entail closing the Michigan Works! Ypsilanti office, Herron is adamant that "we are not abandoning the [Ypsilanti] community. We’re not just picking up and leaving."
Michigan Works! Southeast will soon begin offering what Herron refers to as "access points," or pop-up locations, at various faith- and community-based locations across the county.
"We'll have technology and staff available on specific days to deliver very similar services to what will be delivered out of our offices," Herron says.
Herron adds that his team is currently investigating what other community resources they might be able to offer at the access points, such as child care or enhanced training.
"We want to make sure we explore all options to make sure we’re as comprehensive a community resource as possible," he says. "... We're doubling down on our efforts to offer trainings and opportunities for the jobs of today and tomorrow."
