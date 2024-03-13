Michigan Works! Southeast offers workforce services at satellite location in Ypsi

After relocating its main office from Ypsilanti to Ann Arbor, Michigan Works! Southeast
is working to make its workforce development services more accessible in Ypsilanti through a bimonthly satellite location at Eastern Michigan University
(EMU). Michigan Works! is partnering with EMU's Engage office
to provide space for a Michigan Works! liaison that students, community members, and current Michigan Works! clients can access easily on EMU's campus.
Michigan Works! representative Nsombi Claiborne staffs the satellite location on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. She explains that Michigan Works! previously offered a satellite location at EMU, and the initiative has been revitalized since the main office moved.
"I act as a gateway to helping individuals get involved with Michigan Works!" Claiborne says. "If anyone has any questions about what we offer, I'm here to answer those and connect them with possible programs they can be a part of."
Claiborne currently can be found on the third floor of EMU's Student Center
throughout the winter semester. She says EMU is a more "central location" for her existing Ypsi clients to reach her, but her services are open to everyone.
"We are here to serve all individuals, on campus and in the community," she says. "The flyers just went out, so we'll see what happens as far as the resource being utilized."
Claiborne hopes to introduce potential clients to the variety of services Michigan Works! has available, including job training and education, reemployment services, apprenticeships, and programs for both youth and adults. Claiborne also sometimes connects clients to helpful Ypsi-based services or programs outside of Michigan Works!
"We're pretty resourceful about what's going on in the community," Claiborne says. "I hope to keep that open connection and be a pillar of resource as needed."
For more information on Michigan Works! and its programs, visit mwse.org
. For more information on the satellite location at EMU, contact Claiborne at nclaiborne@mwse.org
.
"I hope we can keep a good base in the community providing resources and connection," Claiborne says. "We want to be a hub for students, their families, and the greater Ypsi community."
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
