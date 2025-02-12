National farm stop conference returns to Ann Arbor for second year

Local food leaders from across the U.S. will gather at Washtenaw Community College from March 2-4 for a conference exploring the rapid growth and future of the innovative "farm stop" retail model. The second annual National Farm Stop Conference is hosted by Ann Arbor’s Argus Farm Stop
and presented in partnership with the Fair Food Network
. It will feature workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities to help farm stops thrive.
Farm stops are year-round grocery stores that allow farmers to set their own prices and retain ownership of their goods. Farm stops have expanded to over 10 states. Argus Farm Stop introduced the model to Ann Arbor in 2014
.
"Michigan is really becoming the workshop of innovation in our food systems," says Bill Brinkerhoff, co-founder of Argus Farm Stop. "The farm stop model is catching on, and it’s very energizing for us at Argus."
This year's National Farm Stop Conference will feature expanded behind-the-scenes tours of Argus Farm Stop, running all day on March 2, to give attendees an in-depth look at store operations. New to the conference is the Farm Stop School, a pre-conference session where Argus staff will provide a hands-on course on managing the farm stop model. The session is a response to strong demand from last year’s conference attendees for deeper insight into how the model works.
"My hope is that this conference helps more people become aware of how a model like this can help grow across communities," Brinkerhoff says. "It’s a great learning opportunity, so the hope is you will see more of these farm stops growing across the country."
Of the 300 farms that sold through Argus throughout 2024, Brinkerhoff says the top sellers averaged $44,000 in payouts – an amount that could have a huge impact for a family farm.
"Our goal is if you want to be a farmer growing great food for people, you can relocate to Ann Arbor and have access to a great customer base through these innovative models," Brinkerhoff says. "I can really see this model working in any town across the state or country that has a robust farmers market."
As farm stops continue to expand across the country, their impact on local food systems is becoming more evident. By providing farmers with year-round retail space and a direct connection to consumers, the model is helping small-scale producers thrive in an industry often dominated by large distributors. Ann Arbor has become a hub for this approach, with Argus Farm Stop demonstrating how a community-focused retail space can support local agriculture.
"People want to buy local. They want these farms to be here 10 years from now," Brinkerhoff says. "There’s a lot of people contributing to what looks to me as a farming renaissance of sorts in Washtenaw County, and that’s super welcome."
To register for the conference or to find more information on farm stops, visit www.farmstops.net
.
