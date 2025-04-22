Nonprofit to implement action plan for child care crisis in Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor-based nonprofit Child Care Network
has been chosen to lead Michigan’s Regional Child Care Coalitions for Washtenaw County and several other Michigan counties. As a result, Child Care Network staff are now able to act on important strategies outlined in the Livingston and Washtenaw Child Care Coalition's regional action plan
.
Led by Ann Arbor SPARK,
the Livingston and Washtenaw Child Care Coalition is a collaboration between local business and economic development partners, child care administrators and providers, and parents. Together, the group has identified challenges and outlined tangible solutions
to expand child care access and strengthen the region's early childhood ecosystem.
"This is really exciting because the original work started in 2023 when the state, in partnership with Early Childhood Investment Corporation
, launched Regional Child Care Coalitions," says Annette Sobocinski, Child Care Network's executive director. "The goal was for communities to come together and really think deeply about the child care crisis."
Sobocinski's organization has been dedicated to improving access to quality child care for families in Southeast Michigan since its founding in 1971. Sobocinski describes the main components of the child care crisis as "essentially access to child care for families, employers struggling with their employees not being able to be as consistent, or not being able to find employees."
Regional action plans were developed at the end of the initial child care coalition planning process in 2023. They outline specific strategies to increase access to child care and support families, child care providers, and businesses. Sobocinski says Child Care Network will be working to implement the Washtenaw and Livingston plan, as well as another plan for Lenawee, Monroe, and Hillsdale counties. Staff will also address insights from Jackson County, which was not included in the first round of Regional Child Care Coalition planning in 2023.
"The work that was done was wonderful. However, organizations forming coalitions without strict geographic boundaries led to uneven coverage," Sobocinski says. "To guarantee that every county is covered, the state has created specific regions."
Jackson County is now part of Region 9, which includes Washtenaw, Livingston, Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Monroe counties. The goal is to integrate Jackson County's specific insights and needs into the broader regional action plans. Once all information from Region 9 has been assessed and top priorities are identified, all coalition members will be invited to a conversation on how to move forward.
"We're combining the two coalitions that existed already and now including members from Jackson County as well," Sobocinski says. "We're ensuring that there's representation from parents and providers, governments, businesses, and anybody else who's interested and passionate about this issue."
She's especially excited to be in leadership with Ann Arbor SPARK staff, who were also instrumental in the 2023 efforts. As lack of child care is a barrier to parents entering the workforce or staying employed, the issue plays a role in the region's economy.
"We often hear that businesses are being affected, but they don't know what to do," Sobocinski says. "It's a beautiful thing to see people in different sectors coming together to try to solve a problem that is impacting everyone."
Jaishree Drepaul is a writer and editor based in Ann Arbor. She can be reached at jaishreedit@gmail.com.
Photo by Doug Coombe.
