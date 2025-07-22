Online resource center offers help for Washtenaw County businesses struggling with tariff impacts

In an effort to support Washtenaw County companies impacted by tariffs, Ann Arbor SPARK
has created the Tariff Resource Center
, a website offering policy updates and tools to help businesses navigate an uncertain situation.
"We created the Tariff Resource Center as a practical, responsive tool for our business community. Companies told us they were feeling squeezed by rising costs, shipping delays, and unclear policy changes," says Melissa Sheldon, SPARK's director of research and development. "This resource brings together up-to-date information, local context, and the kinds of support that help businesses make informed decisions."
According to Axios and Trade Partnership Worldwide, companies statewide have come up against an estimated $3.3 billion in tariff-related costs from January through May 2025. The figure means that Michigan is the third most impacted state, following just behind California and Texas.
Sheldon says recent federal trade policy changes have introduced "additional complexity and unpredictability" into business planning. This is especially pertinent for manufacturers, contractors, and firms managing fixed-price contracts. SPARK staff began hearing more from businesses experiencing disruptions due to pricing volatility and supply chain delays. They recognized the need to place state and national resources – as well as real-time insights from economic development partners like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, MICHauto, and the Michigan Small Business Development Center – on a consolidated page.
To better understand what regional businesses are going though, SPARK conducted a survey focused on the impacts of changes to policies affecting trade between Canada and the U.S. The responses revealed several consistent themes, with nearly 80% of respondents indicating that these changes have had at least some impact on their business.
"Through our recent survey, we consistently heard that uncertainty is the biggest challenge facing local businesses. Whether it is fluctuating material costs, supply chain delays, or shifting customer expectations, companies are finding it difficult to plan ahead," Sheldon says. "Manufacturers, contractors, and service providers alike shared how these conditions are forcing them to adjust timelines, rethink sourcing, and take a more cautious approach to growth."
The survey shows that 35% of respondents experienced significant impact. This includes increased raw material costs (particularly for steel and aluminum), reduced profit margins, hiring delays, and postponed growth plans. Respondents reported negative effects on exports, supply chains, and real estate activity. 45% of respondents reported some impact. This included supply chain disruptions, delayed decision-making, and uncertainty affecting customer behavior and investment timing. Some respondents saw opportunities tied to increased demand for goods made in the U.S. 22% of respondents reported no impact. Some, however, are monitoring the situation. The survey also found that many companies are absorbing cost increases rather than passing them on to their customers.
As examples of local business impact, Sheldon shares that survey respondents included a manufacturer who delayed expansion due to increased input costs, and a contractor who has struggled to bid on new projects because of pricing fluctuations. Others are a company forced to scrap inventory and planning due to sudden policy shifts, and a financial institution monitoring downstream effects on client performance. There was also a supplier passing along costs to customers, creating tension with long-term contracts.
"With more than $3.3 billion in tariff-related costs hitting Michigan companies in just the first half of the year, it is clear that the impacts are real," Sheldon says. "Our goal is to make sure businesses in Washtenaw County have a trusted place to turn as they navigate these challenges."
