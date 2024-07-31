Law enforcement and Ypsi Township community will unite to promote nonviolence in upcoming event

Ypsilanti Township community members and local law enforcement are coming together this August to promote nonviolence with the first Peacenic Ypsi event
, inspired by a Detroit initiative
of the same name. The community picnic-style event will take place on Aug. 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the Ypsilanti Community High School parking lot, 2095 Packard Rd., with a potential rain date scheduled for Aug. 17.
"Peacenic is an event that combines diminishing crime and bringing community together," says Peacenic Ypsi program coordinator Rev. Joseph Jackson, who visited Detroit’s 2023 Peacenic event and was immediately inspired to bring it to Ypsi Township. "The overall goal is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, and to unify and bring about a coalition of peace."
The event will feature live music by Ann Arbor DJ M.I. Quan
, group sports like flag football and basketball, bounce houses, an exotic petting zoo, and even more activities targeted at attendees of all ages. Community education will also be a major part of the event, with community resource tables hosted by organizations such as Washtenaw County Community Mental Health
, Home of New Vision
, and A Brighter Way
. Peacenic team member Donna Bentley, who will represent Lincoln Consolidated Schools
at the event, says local law enforcement agencies will take part in the festivities as well.
"Multiple police departments will be there. They’ll be interacting with the crowd and the different activities," Bentley says. "There will also be a lot of resources available for families, cool displays, speakers, and live music. It will be a very fun and free community event."
Detroit's Peacenic event was founded by Dawn N. Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, who has also collaborated with the Ypsi Township Peacenic team. Bentley says that Ison’s vision was always to have the Peacenic concept spread to other cities, and that Ison is "very supportive" of Ypsi Township’s take on Peacenic. Ison will be featured as one of the Ypsi Township event’s speakers, alongside Jackson, who will represent the nonprofit Awaken Ministries
, and Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore.
"We are just grateful to have the opportunity to provide this to the community," says Jamie Kelsey, one of the Peacenic core team members. "We want to show the youth that there are different alternatives and outlets while also bringing in the education piece to show everyone we can make this community a prosperous place for generations to come."
To see a full list of event attractions, or to find opportunities for volunteering and sponsorship, visit peaceniccoalition.org
.
"We have dynamite core team players who have taken the reins and helped push this event forward," Jackson says. "Our goal is to put on a great event, then follow up afterward with the community with round table events. That’s how we can really make a difference."
