Entrepreneurs encouraged to apply to Pitch@WCC competition, with prizes up to $7,500

The Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is inviting WCC students and area businesses to apply to the annual "Pitch@WCC" competition, an event where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas before a panel of judges.The 2023 competition is open to for-profit and non-profit businesses alike. Winners will receive cash prizes and all finalists will receive a year of coaching and mentoring from the Entrepreneurship Center.For-profit businesses will be awarded in three separate categories, each corresponding to a stage of growth: Start, meaning the business has an idea but no customers; Build, meaning the business has reached between one and five customers and seeks definition and an increased customer base; and Grow, meaning the business is established and has a solid customer base.Non-profit businesses compete in their own category, and Julet says a final prize, the Audience Choice Award, "is always really fun, as well."Applicants can submit a two-minute "Pitch Your Pitch" video through the Entrepreneurship Center website, alongside an application form. Finalists will be invited to compete at a live event on May 11, which will be open to community members. All finalists will receive coaching beforehand.Julet offers the following advice to competition applicants: "Speak from your heart [and] have an authentic story about what problem you’re trying to solve for your distinct customer segment."The Entrepreneurship Center has run the "Pitch@WCC" competition since 2016 but will offer increased cash prizes this year.Winners of the Start, Build, and Grow categories will receive $2,500, $5,000, and $7,500, respectively. The nonprofit pitch winner will receive $2,500, and the winner of the Audience Choice Award will receive $500.Applicants can only apply in one category and are ineligible to compete if they won an award in a previous year. More information is available here