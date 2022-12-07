Quarterly poetry slam to launch in Ann Arbor

Timeless Time Productions and Leon Speakers
will launch a new quarterly poetry slam at Leon Speakers
in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The first installment in the P.S. Words Matter poetry slam will offer prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for first, second, and third places. Along with spoken word performances, Ypsilanti neo-soul singer Where She Creep will perform and Ann Arbor artist Asha Jordan will create a visual art piece throughout the evening.
Organizers and Timeless Time Productions co-founders Meg West and Sid Zagri recently moved to Washtenaw County from Santa Barbara, Calif.
“We’re excited to bring our passion for poetry slam to Washtenaw County,” says West, who is also CEO of Timeless Time. Zagri, who is also president of Timeless Time, describes the slam as a “voice of the community for the community.”
“We love to give people an opportunity to witness performance and musical art, but also visual art being created right before their eyes, and hopefully inspire them to do the same,” says Zagri, who will also be the MC for the event. “It inspires people to come back, and they share poetry. We have incredible experiences with that.”
Performers will be able to sign up with Zagri when doors open at 7 p.m.
“We need poets,” West says. “... This is dependent on poets showing up and doing it. We’d love to have a full roster of people from all walks of life.”
Around 15 poets will be selected, in addition to the featured poet of the evening, Ann Arbor-based Lilly Kujawski.
“Part of what’s made this so fun and wonderful is [Leon Speakers founder] Noah Kaplan, his team, and the space,” West says. “We’re very much committed to the partnership with Leon Speakers.”
“It’s an electric experience for everyone,” Zagri says. "... This is our art to offer the community, and that’s very fulfilling as an artist, to curate and do it the way we do it.”
For more information about the Poetry Slam and Timeless Time Productions, visit their website
. Those who wish to perform may arrive early to speak with Zagri.
Rylee Barnsdale is a Michigan native and longtime Washtenaw County resident. She wants to use her journalistic experience from her time at Eastern Michigan University writing for the Eastern Echo to tell the stories of Washtenaw County residents that need to be heard.
Photo courtesy of Leon Speakers.