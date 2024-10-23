$5,000 in electric vehicle career training available through new Washtenaw County program

Washtenaw Community College
(WCC) in partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast
(MWSE) is offering students new opportunities to gain skills and education for careers in mobility and electric vehicles (EVs). The Power UP Your Future
program through MWSE can "provide up to $5,000 in training and education for eligible career seekers through career advising, tuition assistance, supportive services and apprenticeships in EV and mobility occupations," according to a WCC press release.
"WCC's new EV-focused certificates and programs are designed to develop critical technical skills and industry-specific competencies that are in high demand," says Alison Petersen, WCC's director of mobility initiatives. "Michigan has very strong competitors in the mobility industry, and we want to make sure we are providing education and training to prepare future generations for careers in mobility."
Participants must be at least 17 years old, not enrolled in secondary education, and interested in working in the mobility industry. According to Petersen, Power UP will connect students to WCC education, as well as job training, direction to local resources, and potential job opportunities through MWSE.
"Our goal is to equip individuals with the skills they need to enter these identified in-demand careers of today and be ready for jobs of the future," says MWSE Program Administrator Kristyn Nichelsen. "We will continue to support participants who choose to attend programs like this that will assist them in the skills and credentials needed for in-demand, high-paying jobs."
Through this program and partnership, WCC has also launched two new EV certificate programs in EV service and EV fundamentals and safety, along with an EV concentration within its transportation technologies associate degree. In addition to EV programs, WCC is in the process of building a new EV lab. It also offers various mobility-related programs in automotive cybersecurity, pre-engineering, IT, mechatronics, and skilled trades.
"We've got to be ready for the growth in the EV and mobility sectors here in Michigan," Petersen says. "The support and resources provided by Michigan Works! Southeast, combined with WCC's innovative curriculum and industry partnerships, ensure that students not only acquire the necessary skills but also receive the career guidance and job placement support they need to succeed."
