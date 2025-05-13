Report finds $226 million economic impact in Ann Arbor from 2024 U-M football season

A new report released by Destination Ann Arbor
underscores the vital role that University of Michigan (U-M) football plays in Washtenaw County's economy. The study reports that 2024-2025 U-M football home games generated $226.7 million in direct visitor spending from attendees residing outside Washtenaw County. Each home game contributed approximately $28 million in direct visitor spending.
"There's an important message here," says Chad Wiebesick, Destination Ann Arbor's director of media relations. "It's ultimately that tourism is not just about the visitors. It really supports the quality of life that we all enjoy here."
Wiebesick explains that direct visitor spending ripples out to area attractions, dining, shopping, and hotels. The study, conducted by tourism economic analysis firm Future Partners, found that spending by out-of-county visitors accounted for an estimated 100,496 hotel room nights and supported 2,198 local jobs. This spending also generated $12.9 million in tax revenue.
"This is a perfect example of how travel works. Football weekends aren't just fun. They're important ... to our hotels, our restaurants, and our workers that count on these visitor dollars," Wiebesick says. "That tax revenue goes right back into the community here. It supports public safety, libraries, roads, and parks. It's tourism dollars that help fund everyday services that residents rely on."
Wiebesick says Destination Ann Arbor worked with Future Partners for several months, timing the release of the report to coincide with National Travel and Tourism Week, May 4-10, 2025. Wiebesick hopes the study results will help local businesses maximize game-day opportunities and foster community appreciation for tourism's economic benefits.
"The University of Michigan brings in visitors all throughout the year for athletics, for conferences, and for cultural events," Wiebesick says. "They have world-class museums, but football game days are the economic engine that provides one of our busiest seasons."
