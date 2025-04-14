Saline's Metric Marketing makes Inc. list of fastest-growing Midwest companies for third year

Saline-based Metric Marketing has made Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing companies in the Midwest
for the third year in a row. The firm is one of only 12 in the state of Michigan, and the only one in Washtenaw County, to make the list.
Metric Marketing ranked 65th on the annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, up 12 spots from last year
. The 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list ranks companies by revenue growth between 2021 and 2023. Metric Marketing has doubled its revenue nearly every year since it was founded in 2015.
"The world of digital marketing is always changing, but our focus has always been to work with businesses that are making a positive impact on the world across a lot of different industries, and that's stayed pretty much the same," says Metric founder Hannah McNaughton.
While some marketing pros might find the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) threatening, McNaughton feels her company's desire to tell "authentic" stories will stand out more in a sea of AI-generated content. She says marketing, as a field, can often feel very inauthentic. People might see marketing as attempting to get customers "to believe something that's not entirely true," she says.
"We're about helping brands align what they say with what they really are and making sure that comes through in an honest, transparent way instead of saying things because it'll appeal to the audience," she says.
McNaughton adds that she sees some businesses trying to incorporate AI into marketing in a way that's the polar opposite of Metric's approach.
"I think people are really tempted to use AI to create a story about themselves or their brand that they feel is better than what they're going to create themselves," she says. "What we do is focus on authentic marketing, telling the truth about who a brand is in a way that builds trust."
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Metric Marketing.
