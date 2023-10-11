Inaugural Self-Care Fair in Ypsi Township will emphasize wellness for people of color

Three Ypsilanti Township-based businesses owned by women and/or people of color will host their first annual Self-Care Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ridge Center, 2925 E. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti Township.
The event will feature 15 other wellness-related local businesses, offering food, music, live demonstrations, free goods, and free or discounted services, ranging from chair massages to a world dance workout. There will be a food truck, a visit from the Ypsilanti District Library
's Bookmobile, and a fall planting demonstration by Willow Run Acres
.
The three sponsoring businesses, who have dubbed themselves "the Beauty Block," are long-time Ypsi-based hair care business Original Moxie
, owned by Rachel Blistein; and two newer businesses, Anaya Beauty Salon
and Forever Beauty Co
. Anaya is a high-end braiding shop owned by Rickeilia Doras. Forever Beauty Co. is a family-run salon co-owned by Jasmin Jordan, Lynnette Jordan Burrell, and Lauryn Jordan.
"We're really excited, and we have all the bases covered," Blistein says. "It's a health and wellness event focused on serving the [Black, Indigenous people of color, or BIPOC] community, featuring women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, with a selection of services that address the whole person."
Blistein says her company's mission is about "more than just hair."
"It's tied to identity and self-worth, and having the option to feel comfortable wearing your hair naturally is transformative for a lot of people," she says.
The event will be held outdoors in the commercial strip's parking lot if weather permits. If weather is inclement, Original Moxie will host the vendors at their location in suite 2.
"We hope to make it bigger and better next year, but we'd need a different space," Blistein says.
Full details of the event can be found on Original Moxie's blog
.
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Photo by Sophie Negi Photography.
