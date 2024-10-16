Ypsi gospel artist wins two national music awards

Ypsilanti resident and Eastern Michigan University (EMU) student Sherry Young recently won two national awards for her gospel album "Solid Rock" and hopes to use her experiences to teach others how to succeed in the music business.
Young has been taking classes part-time at EMU for about eight years to accommodate the fact that she works full-time as a nurse, and plays the flute in what little free time she has. She says making gospel music was healing for her, especially after losing both her mother and her husband in about two years' time.
"I felt like all the people I could lean on were gone," she says. "Sometimes you feel like there's no one to talk to, and you wonder, 'Who can I lean on?'"
Those questions are answered in a hymn called "I Go to the Rock," which she included in her album: "I go to the rock / I know He's able / I go to the rock /The Lord is the rock I go to / The rock for my salvation."
That feeling and those lyrics are what inspired her to record the album and name it "Solid Rock," she says.
Young's awards from the Rhythm Of Gospel Awards Show
came in her second year participating in that event. She originally got involved when she saw the show was looking for a headline musical act in 2023. The event, held each June, offers choir competitions, networking for independent musicians, pageants, and more, attracting more than 3,500 attendees each year. An online vote determines the winners of each category.
This year, Young submitted her instrumental flute album for award consideration and was ultimately nominated in six categories. She won in two: Praise and Worship CD of the Year and Special Event CD of the Year.
Young hopes to use her experience and the higher profile she gained from winning those awards to teach others. She says she hopes to teach a workshop at the 2025 convention of the National Flute Association
, helping others break into the gospel genre, she says.
Young's other plans include earning her bachelor's degree from EMU in early 2025 and possibly pursuing either a master's degree or a certificate in orchestral music.
No matter what, though, she says, "I want to continue doing recordings so people can hear my music."
Sarah Rigg is a freelance writer and editor in Ypsilanti Township and the project manager of On the Ground Ypsilanti. She joined Concentrate as a news writer in early 2017 and is an occasional contributor to other Issue Media Group publications. You may reach her at sarahrigg1@gmail.com.
Photo courtesy of Sherry Young.
