Ann Arbor's SkySpecs secures $17 million in Series C funding

SkySpecs, an Ann Arbor-based startup that specializes in operations and maintenance solutions for the wind farm industry, has secured $17 million in Series C funding.

SkySpecs CEO Danny Ellis says he's thrilled at the development, which is bringing on three new investors in addition to those who were already on board.

"This round validates the problems we have been solving and the momentum we have built within the wind industry," he says. "The funds will allow SkySpecs to grow our team, expand our products to solve deeper problems in the operations and maintenance of wind turbines, and expand our geographic footprint."

SkySpecs launched in 2014, specializing in fully automated drones that can inspect wind turbines, and has seen tremendous growth since then. Over the last three years, SkySpecs has inspected over 30,000 wind turbines and built software to analyze, manage, and take action on that data. The award-winning company tripled its staff in 2016, and last year it worked in 19 countries over five continents. The latest funding round brings the company's total raised funds to $29 million.

Moving forward, Ellis says SkySpecs intends to use the funds to increase the services and solutions it delivers to wind farm owners, operators, and stakeholders and ultimately help reduce the cost of wind energy while extending the lifespan of wind turbines.

SkySpecs will likely double its Ann Arbor staff over the next year, as well as its Amsterdam staff. The company also has plans to add more remote employees around the world.

Ellis says SkySpecs plans to stay headquartered in Ann Arbor indefinitely.

"Ann Arbor is an ideal city for tech startups. There is a very strong culture of innovation, collaboration, and problem solving," he says. "Another amazing perk is our amazing airport at Detroit Metro. This makes it incredibly easy to travel anywhere we need to be to visit customers, raise capital, or work with partners."

