Small Business Expo to offer numerous resources for Washtenaw County entrepreneurs

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will present its third annual Small Business Expo on March 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Washtenaw Community College's Morris Lawrence Building. The free event will feature guest speakers, a resource fair, panel discussions, and workshops, all designed to support aspiring and current entrepreneurs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and connect with industry professionals. The event also includes free breakfast and lunch.
Cheranissa Williams, Washtenaw County’s economic opportunity manager, encourages entrepreneurs to take advantage of the event.
"There are lots of folks that come to this event, from young adults to seniors," she says. "… If you are starting a business, or have started a business and you are stuck, [or] you want inspiration [and] connection, this is the place to be. ... Our goal is to make sure we are connecting small business owners to the resources that they need."
Nearly 100 entrepreneurs and around 20 local organizations participated in last year's Small Business Expo, offering their expertise and services. This year’s lineup of vendors includes the A2Y Regional Chamber, Ann Arbor SPARK, 1 Million Cups, Huntington Bank, Growing Hope, and other community-focused organizations.
The workshop offerings at the expo will include a session on self-care. According to the entrepreneurial research firm Startup Snapshot
, 72% of startup founders struggle with mental health, and 81% of them hide their stress, fears, and challenges from others. Small Business Expo organizers felt the need to respond to this issue by helping entrepreneurs prevent burnout, physically, emotionally, and mentally.
You can register for the Small Business Expo here
or contact Williams at williamsch@washtenaw.org
for more information.
Clifton Kirkman II is a freelance journalist, father, sickle cell warrior, and minister at New Macedonia Church in Ypsilanti. He was born in Detroit and has lived in Ypsilanti since 2005.
