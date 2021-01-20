Ann Arbor SPARK offers free team-building book club for entrepreneurs

Ann Arbor SPARK has partnered with Marshall, Mich.-based business consulting firm Humanergy to host a free book club for entrepreneurs to discuss Humanergy's book, "What Great Teams Do Great: How Ordinary People Accomplish the Extraordinary."

The book club will be held virtually over three sessions. Humanergy and SPARK facilitators will conduct activities and lead discussions on what makes a good leader and how to work with others to achieve success.

Margarita Hernandez, SPARK's director of entrepreneurial services, says the book club is meant to be a space for local entrepreneurs to share ideas and focus on building soft skills needed to manage a team.

"It’s more than a book club. It's also a cross-culture experience and best-practice sharing," Hernandez says. "It's a safe space to learn about other people, how to navigate tricky situations, and knowing you're not alone with these struggles."

Hernandez says startups are unique in that team dynamics can really make or break a company's success. She says the book club and planned exercises can help entrepreneurs learn how to create a team that's collaborative and productive.

"We’re trying to inspire entrepreneurs that yes, you need hard skills, but there are a lot of details … [to] how you convey your idea, manage a team, or think through strategies that are critical to success," Hernandez says. "With the book club, we want to capture that innovation and support the community in areas they need."

The first book club session will be held virtually tomorrow, Jan. 21, focusing on the book's first two chapters. Registration is free and includes a complimentary copy of the book. For more information, visit SPARK's event page.

Emily Benda is a freelance writer based in Ann Arbor. You can contact her at emily@emilybenda.com.

Photo courtesy of Ann Arbor SPARK.